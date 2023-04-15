Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches party office

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar reaches party office in Mumbai. Sharad Pawar will take a call on the number of seats on which his party will contest in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP is planning to contest 40-45 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections where the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) are locked in a triangular contest.

NCP had written to the Election Commission for allocation of the 'alarm clock' symbol for the Karnataka Assembly elections, a request that was acceded to by the poll authority.

NCP leaders said that the party was planning to put up candidates on at least 40-45 of the total 224 seats, across the state and extend support to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary region which is home to a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.