Mumbai: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned Between Parked Buses in Malad West; Search On for Parents

A newborn girl was found abandoned on the street of Mumbai, found by night patrolling police and rushed to the hospital. According to The Times of India report, a one-year-old baby with ant bite injuries was found between two parked trucks in the Malad West area on Saturday, October 18.

Mumbai Police launched an investigation and searched her parents, who left their baby through a CCTV camera installed in a nearby area. The police team area also asking nearby nursing homes and hospitals to identify the woman who delivered her.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Jalna: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs in Ambad Chauphuli.

The newborn was rushed to the hospital with the help of some locals and treated for ant bites, said Bangur Nagar police. However, the baby in stable condition and recovering from an ant bite injury.

Police registered an FIR under Section 93 of BNS. The police found the infant during night patrolling at around 11.30 pm near Malvani gate number 5.