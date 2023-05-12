Mumbai: No water supply to Khairani Road in Kurla for next three Saturdays

Areas on some parts of Khairani Road in east Mumbai’s Kurla L ward will have to face water supply disruptions on every Saturday till May 27, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It will take 10 days to complete the whole work, BMC said. The seven days of work have been completed in a phase wise manner while the remaining work will be finished in three consecutive days. The work will be carried out between 1pm on Friday to 5am on Sunday.

There will be no water supply in Sangharsh Nagar, Loyalka Compound, Subhash Nagar, Bhanushaliwadi, Yadav Nagar, Durgamata Mandir, Kulkarni Wasi, D'Souza Compound, Laxminarayan Road, Josh Nagar, and Azad Marpet area of Kurla.

BMC has urged local residents to use water Sparingly and made an appeal to boil water every Saturday as the water supply will be impacted.