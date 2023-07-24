Mumbai: Nurse injured in road accident dies at hospital

A 32-year-old nurse injured in a road accident last month succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, authorities said.

The nurse, Snehal Pereira, was riding a scooter in Vasai when she fell and was run over by a tempo vehicle, police had said. She was admitted to a local hospital before she was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

In an another incident, A 48-year-old man got swept away after falling into a swollen river in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Sunday when the man, from Adagpada at Samba in Talasari area, was crossing the Kolha creek river.