Mumbai on alert, after threat call of serial blasts on local train

Mumbai Police on Sunday received a threat call from an unidentified man who claimed that serial blasts would occur on a local train in Mumbai. As a result of the same, security has been beefed up across Mumbai. As reported by ANI citing Mumbai Police, “Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone.

Earlier, Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with a call received last week warning of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. The traffic control room of Mumbai Police received the call from an unidentified person, who spoke in Urdu and said there would be a terror attack like the November 26, 2008 attack on the Maharashtra capital and the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, he said.The Mumbai Police subsequently initiated a probe into the threat call.