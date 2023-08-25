Mumbai: One arrested for pelting stones at police officers

The accused boy pelted stones at the police who took action on Thursday after taking cognizance of the complaint made by the mother. A policeman was injured. After that, Tilaknagar police arrested the accused. A case has been registered against him for obstructing government work.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Rahul Balu Bhosale (28) and a resident of Siddharth Nagar in Chembur, has been involved in the incident. The accused had been harassing his mother, prompting her to contact the police control room for assistance. A mobile van from Chembur police station promptly responded to the call. The police tried to convince the accused, at which point he initiated stone pelting, targeting both police personnel and civilians. He issued threats, warning that he wouldn't spare anyone who tried to intervene. Amidst the stone pelting, a police constable sustained injuries. Subsequently, law enforcement took the accused into custody and transported him to the police station.