Mumbai: One Dead After Trailer Carrying Iron Rods Collides With Divider on Eastern Express Highway Near Ghatkopar Flyover (Watch Video)
An accident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday, June 12, on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway near the Ghatkopar Flyover. A trailer carrying iron rods hit the divider, resulting in the death of the driver.
According to the information received, the incident took place at around 7:00 AM on Wednesday. Police are currently at the scene investigating the cause of the accident and working to clear the highway.
Visuals From the Accident Site
A accident occurred in early hours on Wednesday, June 12 on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway near the Ghatkopar Flyover. A trailer carrying iron rods collided with the divider, resulting in the death of the driver. 🚧🚚— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 12, 2024
