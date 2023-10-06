Mumbai: One dead, another injured while attempting to board running train at Kalyan Station

A tragic incident unfolded at Kalyan railway station today when passengers attempting to board the moving Deccan Express faced a major accident. Unfortunately, one person lost their life, while another sustained serious injuries.

Both the deceased and the injured are believed to be siblings, although their identities remain undisclosed at this time. The injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. as the Deccan Express, en route from Pune to Mumbai, was passing through Kalyan station. Despite the express train not stopping at Kalyan, its speed decreased, prompting passengers to attempt boarding.

Following the accident, the injured individual was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital for treatment, and their condition is reported as stable. The Kalyan Railway Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In response to the incident, the train crew and station staff immediately stopped the Pune-CSMT Deccan Express at Kalyan station. The train remained detained at Kalyan station from 09:38 AM to 09:50 AM to address the situation.