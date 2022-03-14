Mumbai: One dies, one injured as lift collapses

In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed during maintenance work in Mumbai, killing one while leaving another injured as informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A lift from the 40th floor of a building collapsed on the ground floor in the Siddesh Jyoti building in Mumbai which left two people injured. Later, one succumbed to death.

( With inputs from ANI )

