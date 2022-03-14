Mumbai: One dies, one injured as lift collapses
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 11:09 PM2022-03-14T23:09:06+5:302022-03-14T23:20:03+5:30
In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed during maintenance work in Mumbai, killing one while leaving another injured as informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
A lift from the 40th floor of a building collapsed on the ground floor in the Siddesh Jyoti building in Mumbai which left two people injured. Later, one succumbed to death.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor