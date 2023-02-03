Mumbai: Over nine lakh fake coins seized from Malad area

In a joint operation with Delhi Police, over nine lakh counterfeit Indian coins were seized from a car in Malad area and one accused was arrrested, a senior offcier said.

The Special Cell team of Delhi Police had come to Mumbai on Wednesday night and informed us about the fake coin business. We immediately conducted the joint operation at Vallabh Building A-Wing society at Malad and seized the coins in huge quantities, Jeevan Kharat, Senior Police officer of Dindoshi police station said.

The 42-year-old accused, identified as Jignesh Gala, was nabbed on Wednesday midnight from the Pushpak Park area under Dindoshi Police station limits. The accused has been handed over to the Delhi Police, the officer said.

Around 9 lakh 46 thousand fake old coins of copper and brass, ranging from Rs 1, Rs 5 and Rs 10 denominations were seized from the car of the accused, he said.

According to the police, the fake coin-making factory was being run in Haryana, which was raided by the the Special Cell of Delhi took and five accused were arrested. They used to supply fake coins on a large scale in Mumbai in exchange for money at religious places. It has been going on for a long time, the accused revealed to the police.