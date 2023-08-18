Mumbai: Papa Pancho Da Dhaba restaurant gets FDA notice to shut down after rat found in chicken dish

In a shocking incident, the manager and cook of a well-known Bandra eatery were detained on Monday after a customer reported finding a dead rat in his dinner on the night of August 13. According to the police, an FIR was submitted in the case on Monday.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a notice to temporarily close Papa Pancho Da Dhaba after it conducted an inspection at the eatery, following the customer's complaint over the horrifying discovery.

A police complaint was lodged by a bank executive from Goregaon, Anurag Singh, on Monday after his less than savoury meal at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba on Sunday night. The restaurant has been popular for its Punjabi fare for over two decades. Anurag Dilip Singh, 40, a resident of the Dindoshi neighbourhood and senior manager at a private bank in Goregaon West, went out to dinner with his friend Amin Khan, 40, on August 13 at the Papa Pancho Da Dhaba restaurant on Pali Naka in Bandra (West), according to staff at the Bandra police station.