Mumbai: Passengers from UAE exempted from mandatory 7 day home quarantine

In Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, international travelers from UAE and Dubai would no longer need to undergo seven days home quarantine and RTPCR test. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has implemented new travel guidelines from January 17. BMC has given this information by tweeting yesterday.

BMC has said that international passengers arriving in Mumbai from Dubai, including the United Arab Emirates, are now compulsorily exempted from the 7-day home quarantine and RTPCR test upon arrival. On December 29, passengers from UAE including Dubai were required to undergo 7 days home quarantine upon arrival in Mumbai and RTPCR test upon arrival.

The number of corona patients in the country seems to be increasing. More than 40,000 patients are being registered in the state every day. Similarly, in Mumbai, the number of patients seems to be declining. For the fourth day in a row, the number of corona patients has decreased in Mumbai. On Wednesday, 16,420 new corona were found in Mumbai, 13,702 on Thursday, 11,317 on Friday, 10,661 on Saturday and 7,895 on Sunday. Therefore, the highest point of the third wave has been crossed in Mumbai, said Shashank Joshi.