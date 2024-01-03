Mumbai Petrol Pumps to See Fuel Restock by Afternoon as Truckers End Protest

After two days of disruption due to nationwide truck driver protests, fuel pumps in Mumbai will begin receiving supplies by afternoon or evening, reported the Petrol Dealers' Association. Though the protests against hit-and-run penalties in the new criminal code have ended, a backlog of tankers at fuel terminals will delay full restoration.

While talking to LokmatTimes.Com, Chetan Modi, President of the Petrol Dealers' Association says there is a long queue at fuel terminals and it will take time to resume operation at all pumps. “By afternoon or evening, there will be normal operation at all pumps across Mumbai,” said Modi, adding that even his own pump was closed since yesterday morning.

There are two fuel terminals in Mumbai, one in Wadala and another in Vashi, from where dealers procure fuel. Modi explained that dealers from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) procure from Wadala, while those with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) dealerships have to visit the Vashi terminal. Some dealers with their own tankers can refill immediately, but others have to rely on contractor vehicles.

Modi highlighted that the entire process of unloading at pumps and resuming operations is time-consuming, taking at least one hour to unload fuel from the tanker. He attributed the shortage at pumps on Tuesday to panic buying, as motorists bought more fuel than necessary due to fears of non-availability.

Despite the protests being called off, long queues are seen at a few pumps in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Earlier, areas like Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Vashi had witnessed long queues at pumps on Tuesday evening.