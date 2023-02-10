Mumbai: PM Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains from CSMT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags-off Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis present at the occasion.

The train will improve the connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur. In its route, the train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune. The train will cover a distance of 400 km in 06:35 hours. During its journey between CSMT and Solapur, the train is expected to stop at four stations namely Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi.

This semi-high-speed train will cover the approximately 340 km distance in just 5.25 hours, running via Mathal Ghat. A ticket for travel from Mumbai to Nashik could cost between Rs 550 to Rs 1,150. The Mumbai to Shirdi Vande Bharat Express fare will range between Rs 800 for chair car and Rs 1,630 for executive class.