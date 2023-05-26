Mumbai: PMC takes strict action against illegal hoarding, collects ₹4 lakh fine

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken stringent action against banners, hoardings and wall sheets put up across civic jurisdiction without taking permission from the corporation. The civic body has collected a fine of INR 4 lakhs from various such violators.An official stated that within the civic area, it has been noticed that many posters and banners have been put up without taking any prior permission from the corporation. Violators included Prahar Academy, City Bikes Point, Commando Career Academy, Pari. School (Kids Club), Priya New Bank Job, Matoshree Hospital and others.

In addition, as per the order, there is a provision to take criminal action against the operator of such unauthorised advertisement.The PMC has also filed FIR against violators under the Destruction of Property Act, 1995 and based on Bombay High Court dated of November 26, 2015. As per the Destruction of Property Act 1995 and Bombay High Court’s order of November 26, 2015, banners, posters, hoardings, digital flexes, arches cannot be put up on electricity poles and on premises owned by local authorities without prior permission.So, the civic body filed case against Prahar Academy, Commando Career Academy and Priya New Bank Job as they have not paid the fine amount despite giving them time by the corporation.