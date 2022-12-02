Mumbai police announces curfew till January, Here's what allowed and what not

Mumbai police have announced that they will implement curfew orders in the city, under which gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited. The same order has been extended until December 17. To ensure peace and avoid any kind of disruptions in public order the guidelines have been put in place. Any kind of demonstrations, sloganeering and performances in public places are also prohibited during this time. An arms ban has also been implemented in the maximum city from December 4 to January 2.

Here's what's all banned in the state

Social gatherings at mass level around places of public entertainment.

Bursting crackers, playing loudspeakers, instruments and bands.

Sloganeering, demonstrations, and the performance of songs in public places.

Processions of all kinds including marriage ceremonies, funerals, large scale meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other such associations.

Gatherings of 5 or more people around government offices, courts and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions.

Large gatherings for schools, colleges and other institutions for educational activities or general business.

Firearms, swords, and other such weapons are not permitted from December 4 to January 2.