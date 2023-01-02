Mumbai: police arrest man for sending threat mail to Bandra church

The police apprehended a Kolkata resident on Monday for threatening to blow up the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. They also stated that an investigation into the case is continuing. The Bandra church got a threat email last week, warning of an attack by the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. As a result, a case was opened at the Bandra Police Station under Section 505 (3) of the Indian Penal Code.

Previously, a woman claimed that the mail was sent by her mentally ill child. Following that email, the church received another threatening email. However, the reason why the Kolkata guy sent the threat has yet to be determined. According to the Indian Express, the police located the offender in Kolkata by following his IP address.

Since Thursday, the Mount Mary Church in Bandra has enhanced its security checks after receiving a threat email warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the authorities, the email was sent at about 7:28 p.m. on Thursday under the church's comment area, claiming that there would be a terrorist attack. A minute later, at 7:29 p.m., the church official got another email, in which a woman stated that the threat email was sent by her "mentally ill child," and she apologised. The police have declared it a bogus threat but have opened an investigation under Section 505(3).