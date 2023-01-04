Mumbai police arrest man posing as CBI officer
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2023 05:27 PM 2023-01-04T17:27:36+5:30 2023-01-04T17:28:15+5:30
Mumbai police have arrested a man who was posing as a CBI officer officers. The accused Deepak conducted searches in Ghatkopar Hotels by showing a fake CBI ID card.
Deepak used to search registers of the hotel and check details of the customers staying there, said police. Police further said, Police reached the spot and verified his ID card which was found fake.
pic.twitter.com/ykJaolp6f9— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023