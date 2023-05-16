Mumbai: Police arrest three from UP, Delhi for burglary

Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a gang of house burglars with the arrest of two men from Uttar Pradesh and another from Delhi.

The trio had broken into a house in suburban Vikhroli in March when the owner and his wife were visiting a physiotherapist and decamped with gold jewellery, said an official here.

Initially, the probe led police up a blind alley as they could not get any clues. But eventually the investigators zeroed in on the accused with the help of an informer and technical inputs, the official said.

A special team of Mumbai Police nabbed two suspects from Rampur in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh and another person from Mustafabad in Delhi. It also came to light that one of them had been arrested by Navi Mumbai Police in 2014.

Part of the stolen jewellery was recovered from the accused and they were booked under Indian Penal Code sections including 380 (theft in dwelling house). Further investigation is underway, the police official added.