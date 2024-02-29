Mumbai Police Arrests Yogesh Sawant for Threatening Devendra Fadnavis; Sent to Judicial Custody for 14 Days

Mumbai's Santacruz police have arrested Yogesh Sawant, a youth, for threatening to kill the Deputy CM of Maharashtra using inflammatory language. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after being presented in court, as per Mumbai Police.

Previously, Mumbai Police had filed a case against an unidentified individual for threatening to kill Devendra Fadnavis through inflammatory speech under sections 153 (A), 500, 505 (3), 506 (2), and 34.

#UPDATE | Mumbai's Santa Cruz Police Station arrested the accused Yogesh Sawant for using derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and threatening to kill him. He was presented before the court and the court sent him to… https://t.co/YkUwO9sAiE — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Reports suggest that Yogesh Sawant is associated with Rohit Pawar's activism. Rohit Pawar has questioned the allegations against Sawant, emphasizing his role as a worker. Pawar has criticized the BJP for its actions, pointing out that Sawant merely shared an interview conducted by a YouTube channel on social media. Pawar has raised concerns about selective enforcement, alleging bias in targeting workers.