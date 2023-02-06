Mumbai Police ban drones, gliders for 24 hrs during PM visit on Feb 10

Mumbai, Feb 6 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's daylong visit to Mumbai, the police have banned the use of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites, at various locations in the city, an official said here on Monday.

The ban will be effective for 24 hours from the midnight of February 9-10 to midnight of February 10-11 near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra International Airport, INS Shikra, Marol in Andheri east and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

In the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ops) Sham Ghuge said: "On the occasion of the Prime Minister of India's Mumbai visit at Mumbai Airport, INS SHIKRA, CSMT and Marol, Andheri, on February 10, 2023, large number of VIPS, Various Officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same."

"These activities shall not be allowed in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, M.R.A.Marg Police Station, MIDC Police Station & Andheri Police Station., and anyone flouting them shall attract action," said Ghuge.

Modi is expected to attend a series of events in Mumbai city and suburbs on February 10 and will be accompanied by many VIPs like the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy CM and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor