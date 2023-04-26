Mumbai police bans flying objects around Dadar on May 1

Mumbai Police said that on Maharashtra Day, a parade is organised in the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar and VIP movement will be there. Flying objects banned in the Jurisdiction of Shivaji Park and section 144 to be issued for 24 hours.

It said that a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations and it is necessary that adequate security checks should be put in place to prevent unwanted activities around the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, Mumbai.

The order further said that in view of the ceremonial parade and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, no flying activity be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station during Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2023.

It said, This order shall remain in force with effect from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs of 01/05/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.