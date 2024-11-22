Mumbai Police Bans Gatherings Near Counting Centers on November 23 for Maharashtra Election Results 2024

In Maharashtra, which voted on Wednesday the results are all set to be declared on November 23rd. To keep the law and order situation under control in the capital city of Mumbai, the police have banned any public assembly within a 300-meter radius from any counting centres on Saturday from 6 am to 12 midnight. According to a Free Press Journal Report, directives have been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Executive Magistrate, Akbar Pathan. Mumbai has total 36 assembly constituencies and all eyes are on who will lead in the capital city, with a cut-throat political battle expected. The 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls was the second direct contest between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The directives issued by the Mumbai Police says, "As large number of people are expected to visit the counting centers during the process of counting votes on November 23, it is necessary for the purpose of preventing the obstruction, annoyance and injury or risk of obstructing, annoyance and injury to persons lawfully employed and for the purpose of preventing the disturbance of the public tranquility, it is ordered that no other person than an official engaged in connection with the election or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of counting centers are permitted to loiter or join any form of assembly or groups of people through highway, road, street or by-lane within the distance of 300-meters radius of the counting centres.

The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145. The contest in Maharashtra is largely bipolar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress party