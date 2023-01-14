Mumbai police booked Sanjay Raut’s close aide Sujit Patkar for forgery and cheating

Mumbai police have registered a case against the company of Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut.

The case of cheating and forgery under various sections of IPC was registered on Friday against Sujit Patkar at the Marine Drive police station.

Sujit Patkar’s Healthcare Management Service Ltd Company and its partners have been booked under sections 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, stated the Mumbai Police.

A case has been registered against Sujit Patkar’s Healthcare Management Service LLP and its partners, Sandeep Harishankar and Gupta Yogesh Bhumeshwara Rao for defrauding the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, by submitting forged documents and using forged documents as genuine ones, the police added.

Raut is already being probed since 2022, in connection with the re-development of Mumbai’s Patra Chawl. He was arrested in 2022 and later released on bail.