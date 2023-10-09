Mumbai: Police constable arrested for supplying drugs to jail inmates

A police constable assigned to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai was apprehended by authorities on Sunday for allegedly smuggling drugs to inmates, as stated by the police. According to the information provided by law enforcement, the accused constable, Vivek Naik, was arrested while attempting to deliver marijuana within the prison premises.

Mumbai Police said, Vivek Naik, a police constable of Arthur Road Jail has been arrested for delivering drugs to inmates inside the jail. When the accused was searched in the presence of senior officers, 8 capsules (70 grams of hashish) were recovered from him. The police registered a case against the accused constable under the NDPS Act. Court has sent him to 5-day Police custody. The accused police constable Vivek just like other days reached Arthur Road Jail today to perform his duties, police officials said.

He was searched near the main gate of Arthur Road Jail. It was suspected that he was hiding something. He objected to searching his underwear. When the accused was searched in the presence of senior officers, 8 capsules (70 grams of hashish) were recovered in a plastic bag in the underwear, police further said. According to police officials when the accused Naik was asked about this, he said that a person named Rahul had asked him to deliver these drugs to a person named Rashid who was imprisoned in jail.