Mumbai: Police deployed outside Matoshree and Saamana office ahead of outcome

After a duration of 11 months, the outcomes of Maharashtra's power struggle are being disclosed. Enhanced security measures have been implemented by the police at significant locations throughout the state, including Mumbai. A substantial police presence has been stationed outside The Matoshree residence, the abode of Uddhav Thackeray.

Similarly, the Saamana office has also witnessed a significant police presence as MP Sanjay Raut is in attendance. Police officers have also been stationed at the Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The announcement of the results of the power struggle in Maharashtra is imminent. The police have been put on high alert to prevent any wrongdoing in the state after the results are declared. They are prepared to take necessary action to ensure that the process is conducted smoothly and without any malpractice.