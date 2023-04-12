Mumbai police detained MVA workers for protesting against state govt

Police detained workers of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who were protesting against the state government over several issues including the Adani issue in Mumbai.

MVA workers can be heard sloganeering Rahul Gandhi jindabad. Additionally words like 50 khoke ki sarkar, berozgari, mehengaai were heard as the workers were put inside he police van and taken away by authorities.

After Sharad Pawar publicly differed with Congress on Adani issue, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said in a statement, NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious.

But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and our democracy from BJP's assaults and in defeating BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda.

Earlier, in an similar incident Mumbai police detained the Congress leaders, who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Maharashtra. Congress leaders were protesting against the alleged financial fraud and corruption done by Adani Group.