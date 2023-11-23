Mumbai Police EOW summons Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in 'khichdi' distribution scam'

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan for questioning in connection with an alleged scam related to 'khichdi' distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, According to PTI reports. Both leaders have been directed to appear before EOW officials on November 25.

Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, was previously questioned by the EOW in July. In September, Amol Kirtikar had already recorded his statement with the EOW.

According to the EOW, Kirtikar allegedly received Rs 52 lakh, while Chavan got Rs 37 lakh from a firm that was given a contract to distribute khichdi to migrant labourers during the pandemic. It was suspected that the money was given to Kirtikar and Chavan for helping the firm get the civic contract.

Kirtikar is the son of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.