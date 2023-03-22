Mumbai police gears up for MNS rally at Shivaji Park

Security in Dadar area here will be stepped up on Wednesday in view of the Padva Melava (Gudi Padva rally) of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), an official said here.

The rally will he held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai. Adequate police force will be deployed as thousands of MNS supporters are expected to attend the rally, an official said.

Parking will be prohibited on seven roads leading to Shivaji Park.

Traffic on some roads will be diverted. Police have also set up temporary parking spaces for vehicles coming from outside the city, the official added.