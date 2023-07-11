Mumbai: Police held 50-year-old broker in illegal share trading case

Mumbai police had detained a 50-year-old stock broker as part of their continuing investigation into an illegal share trading (dabba trading) case. With the latest arrest of a broker from Naigaon in Palghar, the police have nabbed six persons in the case so far, the official said.

The accused persons allegedly indulged in illegal share trading (dabba trading) without an official licence from the stock exchange with the help of an online application, he said. The main accused Jatin Sureshbhai Mehta, who was arrested last month, allegedly traded shares outside the stock exchange without valid licence and his turnover in the period between March 23 and June 20, 2023 was Rs 4,672 crore, the official said.

Mehta allegedly cheated the government of more than Rs 1.95 crore by not paying security transaction tax, capital gain tax, state government stamp duty tax, SEBI turnover fees and stock exchange turnover revenue, he said.