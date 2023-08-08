Mumbai: Police held 61-year-old man for making threat call to Mantralaya

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to Mantralaya here warning of a terror attack at the state secretariat, an official said.

Prakash Khemani used his mobile phone to make the call to the landline of Mantralaya around 10 pm on Monday. He claimed that there would be a terror attack at the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, the official said.

After ascertaining that it was a bogus call, the police tracked him down to his home at Kandivali, a western suburb. According to the official, they are yet to find out why Khemani made the hoax call.

Khemani has been arrested under section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in a court, the official added.