Mumbai police held MBA student for hacking female medic’s social media accounts and sending pictures to her parents

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 22-year-old MBA student for allegedly hacking the social media accounts of a female medical student and sending her pictures clicked with her boyfriend to her family members, an official said. He was arrested late night on Tuesday from Daund in Pune district, he said.

The accused was nabbed after the victim, who is a medical student in a college attached to the KEM hospital, lodged a complaint. The incident came to light after the victim realised that someone had hacked her e-mail account, Instagram and Google password and sent her pictures clicked with her boyfriend to her family members, senior inspector Jitendra Pawar of Bhoiwada police station here said.

During the probe, the police came to know that the girlfriend of the accused was studying with the victim. The former objected to the victim bringing her boyfriend to their college. She asked the victim several times that she should meet her boyfriend outside the college. But since she did not stop, the girlfriend of the accused hatched a plan to teach the victim a lesson, he said.