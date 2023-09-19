Mumbai Police issue traffic guidelines for Ganesh festival, 13,000 cops deployed in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Monday said traffic restrictions will be in place in different parts of the city during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting from September 19, but there will be no curbs on vehicles supplying essential commodities. The city witnesses heavy crowds during idol immersion processions, which take place on different days of the festival starting from the second day.

During the immersion procession, devotees from all over the city and also outside come to witness the grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic. A traffic department official said that this road situation may be aggravated by the plying of heavy vehicles and private buses. Therefore, some traffic arrangements have been made for heavy vehicles and private buses from September 19 to 29, the official said as per news agency PTI.There shall be a complete restriction on the movement of all types of heavy vehicles and private buses in south Mumbai on September 21, 24, 26, and 29, said the official. On other days between September 19 and 29, heavy vehicles are allowed to ply in south Mumbai between 00:00 hours and 07:00 hours. The 10-day popular festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha begins today (September 19) and will continue till September 29.To ensure a smooth and fun-filled Ganpati festival celebrations in the city, more than 13,750 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai for security purposes, police said.