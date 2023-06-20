Mumbai police issues notice to UBT and NCP workers to avoid law and order disruption

It has been one year since Shiv Sena, which shares similar ideology with BJP, experienced a major internal division. This happened because 40 MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party. As a result, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Shiv Sena was a part, also fell apart.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party have planned to hold a protest today. However, the Mumbai Police have cautioned them against disrupting the law and order situation in the city in advance of their protest.

"Mumbai Police issues notice to workers of Uddhav Thackeray faction and NCP, warning them to not hamper law and order situation. The two parties are going to protest and observe today as "International Traitors Day", a year after 40 MLAs of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena left the party," ANI quoted