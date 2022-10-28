Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders for Andheri East constituency

The Mumbai police have issued a prohibitory orders in Andheri East constituency for November 3, the day of the state Assembly bypoll, to restrict the movement of people who are not part of the electoral process.

According to a report of PTI, an order in this regard was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), he said. As per the order, the movement of any person who is not a candidate, polling agent or government official on election duty will be restricted 100 meters from the polling centres in Andheri (east).

Voting will take place at 256 booths in 39 polling centres in Andheri (east) constituency on November 3.