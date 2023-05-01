Mumbai police issues traffic advisory ahead of MVA rally

Several roads around the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area near the Phataka Ground will be closed or turned into one-way routes today, ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally, a notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police said. The notification warned of huge traffic congestion on Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and nearby roads leading to the ground.

There will be ‘no entry’ to vehicles coming from WEH, Worli Sea Link to go towards Kurla through BKC Family Court Junction. Motorists coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road through the BKC Income Tax Junction towards Kurla will also not find entry. They can instead take a U-turn from Family Court Junction towards Kurla. Vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla too will find restricted entry. Instead, they can take a U-turn from Valimika Nagar (Kherwadi Traffic Division) and proceed towards Government Colony-Kalanagar Junction-Dharavi T-junction.

There will be no entry for vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through MTNL Junction from BKC premises towards WEH, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link. Instead, they can proceed through CST Road, University Main Gate, Ambedkar Junction-right turn Hansbhugra Junction and proceed towards their destination.