Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for India-Sri Lanka clash at Wankhede

Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the city police have issued a traffic advisory for the spectators who are coming to see the match today, November 2. The police said that since there is no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium, Spectators shall use a Public Traffic arrangement (Specially Trains/ Local Trains). The police also issued parking restrictions around Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

DCP Pravin Mundhe said, "This is a message from Mumbai Police for all the spectators coming to see the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match being held on 2nd November at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Firstly, since we are expecting 100% footfall of spectators, to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience due to security checks, all are advised to reach the stadium well within time. The match starts at 2 PM, but the stadium will be open for entry by 11 AM itself. Secondly, spectators will not be allowed to carry bags, power banks, water bottles, coins, inflammable objects like lighters, matchboxes, tobacco products like cigarettes, gudka and also objectionable flags, banners, or pamphlets. For details, do read the instructions printed on the match ticket. Thirdly, kindly avoid travelling by your own cars as there is no parking facility in and around the stadium. Do use public transport."

Parking Restrictions near Wankhede Stadium

C Road North side from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with E Road

D Road from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with E Road

E Road from the junction of D Road up to C Road junction.

E Cross Road from the junction up to "Anuvrat" junction.F Road from the junction of NS Road to the junction of H road

H Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road.

NS Road (South and Northbound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction

Anuvrat Chowk to BD Somani Junction

Parking Facilities Near Wankede Stadium

CR 02 Mall 500 vehicles

Income Tax Office 200 vehicles

Akashvani 60 vehicles

Jivan Bima Marg 15 vehicles

Income Tax Office 40 vehicles

Nathibai Takkarsi 35 vehicles

D Mulla Road 35 vehicles

Nashikrao Tripude Marg 40 vehicles

Marine Lines Cross Road 20

For those travelling from Gate no 1, 2 and 7, it may prove helpful to get down towards Churchgate Railway Station. To go through Gate No. 3, 4 and 5A, it would be best to get down at Marine Lines Station.