Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions, alternate routes ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification regarding traffic diversions and alternate routes in the Dadar area of Mumbai ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday for her three day visit to Maharashtra, marking her first visit to the state since assuming office as the President in July of last year.

According to the traffic notification, on July 6, 2023, during the President's visit to Mumbai, temporary traffic arrangements will be in place at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and its adjoining roads, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dadar Traffic Division. Motorists traveling from Kashinath Dhuru Junction towards Gokhle Road and Portuguese Church Junction via Aagar Bazar Chowk are advised to take the alternate route via MTNL Road (left turn), Govind Patvardhan Road (right turn), and Gokhle Road to reach Portuguese Church Junction. Alternatively, Babrekar Road can be used to reach Gokhle Road.These temporary traffic arrangements have been implemented to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of all individuals during the visit of the President to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. The traffic notification requested commuters and residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow the designated alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience, reported mid-day.