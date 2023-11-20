Mumbai Police nab quack doctor operating without license

Mumbai Police arrested an alleged quack doctor and carried out raids at his unlicensed clinic in Govandi, located in the Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai. The accused, identified as Altaf Hussain Khan, a 50-year-old individual, was operating the clinic without possessing a formal medical degree or licence.

According to ANI reports, acting on received information, the police initiated an undercover operation by sending a police constable posing as a patient to the clinic to verify the authenticity of the claims. Upon confirming the veracity of the information, authorities swiftly conducted raids at the clinic, leading to the arrest of Altaf Hussain Khan.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, along with charges under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. The term 'quack doctor' refers to an individual who falsely claims medical expertise, deceiving patients while lacking proper qualifications and competence.