Mumbai police officer killed in bus accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 14, 2023 03:08 PM 2023-04-14T15:08:33+5:30 2023-04-14T15:09:46+5:30
A police officer in Mumbai died after being hit by a bus, causing a commotion in the police department. Praveen Dinkar, a police officer from Marine Drive police station, was on his way to work when the accident occurred in the morning.
A bus collided with him on the Western Expressway in the Vakola-Santacruz area of Mumbai, causing him injuries. After the accident, he was rushed to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where he was declared dead by doctors. The sudden death of police officer Pravin Dinkar has caused his family immense sorrow.