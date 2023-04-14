Mumbai police officer killed in bus accident

A police officer in Mumbai died after being hit by a bus, causing a commotion in the police department. Praveen Dinkar, a police officer from Marine Drive police station, was on his way to work when the accident occurred in the morning.

A bus collided with him on the Western Expressway in the Vakola-Santacruz area of Mumbai, causing him injuries. After the accident, he was rushed to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where he was declared dead by doctors. The sudden death of police officer Pravin Dinkar has caused his family immense sorrow.