Mumbai police receives second threat call in two days

Mumbai police on Tuesday received a threat call, a second in two days, about a bomb being installed in the city. A similar call received on Monday had been found to be a hoax.

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against unidentified persons regarding a message received last week, warning of a terror attack in the city if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country.

An officer claimed, without providing further information, that Mumbai police's main control centre received a call on Tuesday afternoon regarding a bomb planted in the city. The crime branch was probing the case.

On Monday, police had received a similar call from a number which was traced to suburban Ghatkopar. The man who allegedly made the call was found to be mentally unstable, officials said.

Earlier, the city traffic control room had received threatening messages on the traffic helpline WhatsApp number. There were seven messages in Urdu, warning Mumbai police of an incident in the city like the November 26, 2008 (`26/11) terror attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider was not sent back to her country.

The messages came from an international number. Police were investigating whether the `call spoofing’ technique had been used by the sender to conceal his or her identity, officials said. No arrest has been made in the case yet.