Mumbai Police receives threat call to blow up Taj Hotel

A man was arrested on for allegedly calling the control room of Mumbai police and the Fire brigade, under the influence of alcohol, 28 times, saying he would drop a bomb at the Taj hotel in Colaba.The accused was identified as Dharmpal Singh, 36, a labourer from New Delhi.

The control room and the Fire brigade received a call saying he was going to drop a bomb at the Taj Hotel in Colaba, said police sources. “Although the caller was not making sense, but as per the Standard Operating Procedure, all the concerned authorities were informed by the control rooms, and security was increased. We then started tracing the caller,” said a police officer.Singh was traced and picked up from the Kalachowkie area in Central Mumbai. “He told us he was drunk and was stressed as his former employee has not paid him dues. He decided to choose Taj as he had heard about it a lot,” said the police officer. A case has been registered under section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.