Mumbai: Police register FIR against 2 prisoners for unnatural sex with male inmate

A case was registered against two prisoners for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a male inmate of the Arthur Road Central Prison in Mumbai, police said. The alleged incident occurred on June 7, an official said.

The victim was also thrashed up by the duo who threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident, he said.A complaint was lodged after the victim informed prison officials on Sunday, the official added.

An FIR was registered under sections 377 (Unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 ( Insulting someone intentionally ) 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the two inmates, he said.

Earlier, in an similar incident, A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a drunk male passenger in suburban Ghatkopar after an argument over the payment of fare, an official said.

The driver also took away the mobile phone and the ATM card of the victim. The incident occurred on Saturday night after the male passenger (31), who was heavily drunk, boarded an autorickshaw in Ghatkopar. He made the autorickshaw driver go from one place to another as he was barely in his senses and cannot pinpoint the location of his destination, the official said.