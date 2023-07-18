Mumbai police register FIR against unidentified persons for 26/11-like attack threat call

In connection with a call received last week threatening a terror act akin to the 26/11 if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, Mumbai Police have filed a FIR against unidentified persons , an official said.

The traffic control room of Mumbai Police received the call from an unidentified person, who spoke in Urdu and said there would be a terror attack like the November 26, 2008 attack on the Maharashtra capital and the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, he said.

Mumbai Police subsequently initiated a probe into the threat call, he said. Following a complaint filed by the Mumbai traffic police, an FIR was registered at Worli police station on Monday against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said. The case has been transferred to the crime branch and a probe is on into it, he said. The call was made through an app, and the police were trying to track down the IP address of the caller, an official earlier said.

A Greater Noida resident named Sachin Meena is the love of Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani national who entered India illegally in May to marry him. While playing the online game PUBG, the two met and became friends. On July 4, Greater Noida police detained Haider and Meena, both 22 years old. On July 7, a judge granted them bail.