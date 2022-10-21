Mumbai police registered FIR over hoax bomb call
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2022 09:19 AM 2022-10-21T09:19:52+5:30 2022-10-21T09:20:40+5:30
The Mumbai police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person after a call warning of blasts at three locations in the city turned out be a hoax.
The case was registered was registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (statements/rumours conducting to public mischief) at Azad Maidan police station, an official said.
A call was received on Wednesday on a police helpline number where the caller warned of bomb blasts at a mall in suburban Andheri, a multiplex in Juhu and a hotel near the Mumbai Airport, he further added.