Mumbai police registered FIR over hoax bomb call

The Mumbai police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person after a call warning of blasts at three locations in the city turned out be a hoax.

The case was registered was registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (statements/rumours conducting to public mischief) at Azad Maidan police station, an official said.

A call was received on Wednesday on a police helpline number where the caller warned of bomb blasts at a mall in suburban Andheri, a multiplex in Juhu and a hotel near the Mumbai Airport, he further added.