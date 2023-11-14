Mumbai police registers 784 cases for violating Bombay HC order on bursting Diwali firecrackers

The Mumbai police registered 784 offences and took action against 806 people for violating the Bombay High Court’s directives about bursting firecrackers during Diwali. The police action was taken between November 10 and 12.

In response to the deteriorating air quality in the city, the Bombay High Court issued specific guidelines last week regarding the use of firecrackers during Diwali. During the hearing of several petitions, including a suo motu case addressing the escalating air pollution in Mumbai, the court stipulated that the bursting of firecrackers is permissible only within the time frame of 8 pm to 10 pm.

The city police were instructed to enforce measures against individuals violating air pollution-related regulations, as stated by an official. Subsequently, a total of 784 violations were recorded at various police stations throughout the city, leading to actions taken against 806 individuals, as reported by the official.

Of the violators, 734 were fined for causing air pollution, he said, adding that the drive will be continue for the next few days during the festive season