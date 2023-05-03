Mumbai: Police registers FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mangesh Satamkar for raping woman multiple times on pretext of marriage

Police has registered FIR against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Mangesh Satamkar at Antop Hill PS for allegedly raping a woman. The complainant alleges that he raped her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. Sections 376(2)(N), 312, 420, 504, 506(2) of the IPC invoked in the FIR.

The complainant alleged that Satamkar had promised to marry her but later refused to do so, Police say that they are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet. The allegations against Satamkar have caused a stir in political circles. Satamkar has not yet commented on the allegations.

Mangesh Satamkar is an Shiv Sena leader from Mumbai, He is the Education Committee Chairman in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He had worked on several committees in the municipal corporation such as Standing committee, Education Committee etc. He had unsuccessfully contested Sion Koliwada Assembly election in 2014.