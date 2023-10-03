Mumbai police searches activist Teesta Setalvad's house in Juhu, amid China funding row

The Delhi Police are Tuesday conducting raids in at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journalists and places associated with the news portal NewsClick. On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police sent their Special Cell teams to the residences of several journalists associated with the organisation. Sources said they seized devices, including laptops and mobile phones, belonging to the journalists. Several journalists have been detained for questioning. The police are also conducting raids at residences and buildings attached to the news portal and its founders/editors. Raids were also conducted in Mumbai, including Teesta Setalvad’s house. Meanwhile, comedian Sanjay Rajaura was taken to the Special Cell’s office in Lodhi Colony for questioning

While no arrests have been made yet, the police said they might detain a few people based on the investigation. The raids are being conducted in connection with the ED investigation. Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The probe agencies are independent and they are doing their jobs by following rules.” “I don’t need to justify the raids. If someone has done something wrong, the probe agencies do their job. It’s nowhere written that probe agencies can’t take action if money has come to you from wrong sources or something objectionable has been done,” he added, while responding to a question over the raids against NewsClick by reporters in Bhubaneswar. The Press Club of India, in a statement, expressed concern over the raids, stating that they “stand in solidarity with the journalists and demand the government to come out with details”.