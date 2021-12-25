Mumbai police suspends cop for assaulting hotel staff for refusing to serve free food

Mumbai Police on Friday suspended the assistant police inspector who allegedly abused and assaulted the cashier of a bar in the city for refusing to serve him food, informed the police.

A video purportedly showing the API assaulting the cashier at a Vakola hotel, for allegedly refusing to serve food and alcohol after midnight, has gone viral on social media.

The alleged incident took place at 'Swagat' restaurant near the Vakola police station around 12.30 am on Thursday.

As per the video captured on the CCTV camera inside the hotel, the police officer Vikram Patil goes up to the cashier, pulls his shirt and slaps him, while the manager and the restaurant staff were seen trying to intervene and stop him.

The cop was furious that the restaurant refused to serve free food and drinks as the kitchen had closed because of the pandemic related guidelines for the restaurant industry.

( With inputs from ANI )

