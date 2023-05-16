Mumbai Police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma for riding bikes without helmets

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a lift on a stranger’s Royal Enfield Himalayan bike to avoid the traffic jam in Mumbai and reach shooting sets on time. He shared a picture of the ride on his Instagram account. The veteran actor said that he didn’t know the rider, but he thanked him anyway with a cheeky caption. A similar route was followed by actress Anushka Sharma who also travelled in a bike with her bodyguard.

Now the latest buzz is that the actors have landed in trouble after their pics on social media went viral. After receiving complains from social media users, Mumbai Police has initiated action against the duo for riding bikes separately, but without helmets. In both scenarios, neither of them or their riders were wearing helmets.Responding to it, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote back, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” Similarly, when a video of Anushka Sharma riding a bike surfaced online, a user tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice No helmet?In reply, Mumbai Police informed that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police was tagged in both tweets as well.